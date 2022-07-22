Poland’s leader seeks to assure public of energy security

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister has sought to reassure the public that the country will have sufficient winter supplies of natural gas and coal. At a time of rising discontent with high inflation and shortages of coal for heating, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki attributed the problems to Russia’s nearly five-month war in Ukraine. He said Friday that the country’s main ruling party “will do everything to adjust the energy strategy to the times of war. It’s already adjusted to the times of war.” The matter is of crucial significance to Poland’s right-wing governing coalition. Opinion polls suggest it could lose a parliamentary majority in an election next year and the ability to implement its policies.

