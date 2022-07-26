Judge: Uber doesn’t have to offer wheelchair accessibility

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California federal judge has rejected a legal push to require Uber to provide wheelchair-accessible vehicles, finding that such a mandate would be too onerous on the ride-hailing company. The judge on Monday rejected a lawsuit that would have required Uber to offer wheelchair-accessible vehicles in New Orleans and Jackson, Mississippi. The judge said the plaintiffs failed to present a reasonable modification of Uber’s services and didn’t provide adequate evidence that Uber had violated the Americans with Disabilities Act. Attorneys for the plaintiffs argued that Uber has a “deep-rooted accessibility problem” and treats accessibility as an “afterthought.” Uber offers services to accommodate wheelchair users in several other cities, including New York, Los Angeles and Boston.

