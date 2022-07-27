FTC acts to block Meta from buying VR company, fitness app

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal regulators have taken legal action to block Facebook parent Meta and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg from acquiring virtual reality company Within Unlimited and its fitness app Supernatural. They are asserting the deal would hurt competition in the virtual reality market and violate antitrust laws. The Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint Wednesday in federal court against the tech giant and its high-profile CEO. The agency is seeking a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against the proposed acquisition. The regulators said that Meta already is a key player at each level of the virtual reality sector. Meta rejected the regulators’ claims, saying the case is based on ideology and speculation.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.