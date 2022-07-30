FAA clears Boeing to resume delivery of 787 Dreamliners

Federal regulators are giving Boeing the green light to soon resume deliveries of its big 787 airliner. That’s according to a person familiar with the situation who talked to The Associated Press on Saturday. Boeing has been forced to stop deliveries of the 787, which it calls the Dreamliner, for most of the last two years because of production problems. But the Federal Aviation Administration is telling Boeing it will approve the company’s process for validating retrofits to each plane so they can be delivered to airline customers. That will create a valuable source of cash for Boeing. The planes are built in Washington state and South Carolina.

