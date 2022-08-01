Kuwait oil veteran takes over as secretary general of OPEC

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A veteran of Kuwait’s national oil company has taken over as secretary general of the OPEC oil cartel. Monday’s development comes just three weeks after his Nigerian predecessor died, only hours after giving a speech in defense of the energy industry. Haitham al-Ghais was selected as the incoming secretary general back in January and it was known he would be assuming the post on Aug. 1. He is well known to OPEC, having chaired technical meetings of OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers to cap production and keep oil prices from plummeting during the coronavirus pandemic. The agreement’s production caps are set to expire at the end of the month.

