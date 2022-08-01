NLRB dismisses Starbucks charge against union organizers

The National Labor Relations Board has dismissed a charge Starbucks filed against union organizers in Phoenix. The labor board says there was not enough evidence that pro-union workers blocked store entrances or intimidated customers during a spring protest. Seattle-based Starbucks filed the charge with the NLRB in April. The company contended that pro-union workers violated U.S. labor law by threatening workers and customers during a union rally at the store in Phoenix. But the regional director of the NLRB in Phoenix dismissed the charge late last week, saying there was not enough evidence. Starbucks says it will appeal.

