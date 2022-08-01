Spain: Stores must keep doors shut, limit AC to save energy

MADRID (AP) — Spain has approved a new set of energy-saving measures that includes prohibiting air conditioning to be set lower than 27 degrees Celsius (81F) in summer and requiring stores to keep their doors shut to maintain temperatures. The measures will apply to offices, shops, bars and restaurants as well as public transport systems and transport centers. The measures are part of Spain’s drive to cut its gas use by 7% under a recent European Union deal to reduce dependency on Russian gas. Spain is currently experiencing a very hot summer with temperatures above 40C in many parts.

