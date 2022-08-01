Stephen King set to testify for govt in books merger trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — Renowned author Stephen King is set to take the stand Tuesday at a federal antitrust trial in Washington. King is scheduled to be a witness for the Justice Department as it bids to block the proposed merger of two of the world’s biggest publishers, No. 1 U.S. publisher Penguin Random House and No. 4 Simon & Schuster. King has expressed displeasure with the deal even though he is likely to benefit: The author has been published for years by Simon & Schuster. But he worries the merger would hurt smaller companies. Some of his own former publishers were acquired by larger ones.

