Spanish research center suffers cyberattack linked to Russia

MADRID (AP) — Spanish authorities say that its leading scientific research body suffered a cyberattack that appears to have its origin in Russia. Spain’s science ministry says that the Spanish National Research Council was targeted by the ransomware attack on July 16-17. A preliminary analysis by Spain’s cybersecurity authorities said that it appears that no sensitive or confidential information was extracted. The security protocols activated to ensure that the attack was unsuccessful have left several of the council’s research centers off-line.

