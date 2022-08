Uber continued to gain momentum in the second quarter with Americans heading back to offices and gross bookings hit an an all-time high as anxiety over COVID-19 eased. The company said Tuesday that passengers took a total of 1.87 billion trips during the spring and early summer, a 24% increase compared with the same time last year. Revenue more than doubled to $8.07 billion.

