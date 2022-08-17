Man’s mental health questioned in Vegas airport panic case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A defense attorney raised questions Wednesday about the mental health of his client, a 33-year-old California man accused of causing panic early Sunday during his second arrest in two days at busy Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. A judge granted the attorney’s request Wednesday for a competency evaluation and set another court date Sept. 9. Hutchison is from Oakland. Defense attorney Michael Troiano says his client had no intent to commit a crime. Police say loud banging sounds that prompted panic early Sunday were caused by metal line-dividing posts falling to the floor. Airline flights were canceled and delayed and passengers were re-screened before boarding flights. Police say two airline employees were hurt, but not seriously.

