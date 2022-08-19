UK could face public health ‘crisis’ from energy bill hike

LONDON (AP) — Public health leaders are appealing to Britain’s government to urgently tackle soaring energy prices. They warn that the steep rise in household bills will lead to more people falling sick and increase the number of annual deaths linked with cold homes. In a letter sent to government officials Friday, the National Health Service Confederation said surging costs mean many people will have to choose between skipping meals to heat their homes or living in cold and damp conditions this winter. The average U.K. household fuel bill has risen more than 50% so far this year. A further increase is due in October, when the average bill is forecast to hit 3,500 pounds ($4,300) a year.

