Workers at UK’s largest container port to join rail strikes

LONDON (AP) — Almost 2,000 workers at the U.K.’s biggest container port will launch an eight-day strike Sunday over a pay dispute. It’s the latest industrial action to hit the U.K. economy, which is struggling with high inflation and soaring prices for food and fuel. Workers including crane drivers and machine operators will walk off their jobs at Felixstowe port on England’s east coast. The port handles around 4 million containers a year from 2,000 ships. The strike comes as people across the U.K. faced travel disruptions Saturday for the third day this week as thousands of rail workers went on strike to seek better pay and job security. Only around one in five trains were expected to run.

