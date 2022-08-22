Ex-Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone denies fraud charge

LONDON (AP) — Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone has denied a fraud charge over his alleged failure to declare millions of pounds in overseas assets. Ecclestone, 91, entered a not guilty plea as he appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London for a brief hearing Monday. Prosecutors issued a charge of fraud by false representation between July 2013 and October 2016 after British tax officials carried out a worldwide investigation into Ecclestone’s finances. Prosecutor Robert Simpson told the court that Ecclestone did not declare a trust in Singapore with a bank account containing about $650 million. The business magnate was granted unconditional bail. Ecclestone headed Formula One racing and controlled the sport for for four decades from the 1970s to 2017.

