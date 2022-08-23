California lawmakers OK lawsuits against ‘cyber flashers’

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California residents who receive unsolicited sexually graphic material by text, email, app or other electronic means could sue the sender under a bill approved by state lawmakers. The bill they sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday targets what’s known as “cyber flashing,” where victims receive such unwelcome surprises often from strangers. The bill would allow recipients to recover at least $1,500 and as much as $30,000 from senders of obscene material who are older than age 18, as well as punitive damages and attorney’s fees. They could also seek court orders blocking such behavior in the future. Newsom’s office declined comment on whether he will sign the bill.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.