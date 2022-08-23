Whistleblower: Bad news for Twitter, good news for Musk?

Elon Musk has spent months trying to get out of his $44 billion agreement to buy Twitter, saying the company has undercounted its fake and spam accounts. Now, a whistleblower complaint from Twitter’s former security chief alleging the company misled regulators about its privacy and security protections — and its ability to detect and root out fake accounts — is likely to play into his hands in an upcoming trial. Musk’s legal team, in fact, has already issued a subpoena to the whistleblower, Peiter Zatko, who served as Twitter’s head of security until he was fired early this year.

