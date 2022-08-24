Peloton, Farfetch rise; Nordstrom, Advance Auto Parts fall
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday: Peloton, Farfetch rise; Nordstrom, Advance Auto Parts fall
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday: Peloton, Farfetch rise; Nordstrom, Advance Auto Parts fall
KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.