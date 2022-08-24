Woods, McIlroy behind tech-infused golf league in TV venture

ATLANTA (AP) — Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are bringing their own version of team golf to the PGA Tour. Woods and McIlroy are part of a new media group called TMRW (pronounced “tomorrow”) Sports. Former Golf Channel president Mike McCarley is the CEO. The first project is called TGL. It’s a tech-infused golf league that will feature six teams of three players for matches on Monday night. The broadcast partner hasn’t been announced. It will be played in a custom-built arena. The long shots will be using a simulator. The short shots will be live. The 18-hole matches take two hours.

