S Korea signs $2.25 billion deal with Russia nuclear company

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has landed a $2.25 billion contract with a Russian state-run nuclear energy company to provide components and construct a turbine building for Egypt’s first nuclear power plant. The South Koreans hailed the deal as a triumph for their nuclear power industry, although it made for awkward optics as their American allies push an economic pressure campaign to isolate Russia over its war on Ukraine. The contract between state-run Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power and ASE requires the South Koreans to provide certain materials and equipment and construct the turbine building of the plant being built in Dabaa, northwest of Cairo. ASE is a subsidiary of Rosatom, a state-owned Russian nuclear conglomerate.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.