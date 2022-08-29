Fire on Baltic Sea ferry is out, no injuries

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A fire has been reported on passenger ferry in the Baltic Sea with nearly 300 people but officials said the blaze — which was described as “limited” — was put out. No one was reported injured. A maritime official said the ferry, which was north of the Swedish island of Gotland, will be towed back to a port in Sweden with all passengers staying on board. One passenger said everyone went to the upper deck as smoke poured out from both sides of the ferry. The Stena Line said the fire was on a refrigerated truck. Nearby ships and a helicopter were sent to the scene as a precaution.

