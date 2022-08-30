Building collapses in Nigeria; 8 people pulled from rubble

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A three-story building under construction has collapsed in Nigeria’s northwestern Kano state. That has trapped some shoppers who were already doing business on its ground floor. Eight people trapped in the debris have so far been rescued, according to the head of Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency in Kano. Authorities could not confirm the number of people still trapped but they were still searching for survivors. One resident said the building crumbled just minutes after he left. In the last year, there have been more than 10 building collapses in this West African nation, often with authorities being accused of failing to enforce building safety regulations.

