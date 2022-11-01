Indonesia revokes drug companies’ licenses after 159 deaths

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities have revoked the licenses of two pharmaceutical companies to produce syrup-type medicines following the deaths of 159 children due to acute kidney injury. The Food and Drug Monitoring Agency says it found that the companies had changed suppliers of propylene glycol, a component of the syrups, and the type they were using was contaminated with other chemicals. The contamination is suspected of being the cause of a spike in cases of acute kidney disorders in children since the end of August. The Health Ministry reported on Tuesday that there have been 304 cases of acute kidney injury in 27 provinces. Most of the patients were under age 5.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.