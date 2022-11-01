Iran’s currency hits new low against the dollar amid unrest

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s currency has dropped to its lowest value against the dollar, as nationwide unrest and a stalemate in negotiations to revive Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers have been weighing heavily on the rial. Traders in Tehran exchanged the rial at 338,000 to the dollar on Tuesday, up from 332,200 on Monday. Iran’s currency was trading at 32,000 rials to the dollar at the time of the 2015 nuclear accord that lifted international sanctions in exchange for tight curbs on Tehran’s nuclear program. The rial’s new low comes amid protests roiling Iran. The demonstrations were first sparked by the September death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country’s morality police.

