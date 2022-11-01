J&J to buy cardio technology company Abiomed for $16.6B

Johnson & Johnson is spending about $16.6 billion to buy cardiovascular technology company Abiomed and build up its medical device division. The health care giant says it will pay $380 for each Biomed share and also provide another $35 per share in cash if some commercial and clinical milestones are met. Abiomed provides technology that treats coronary artery disease and heart failure. Abiomed sales jumped 22% to exceed $1 billion in its most recent fiscal year.

