Leaders meet in Algeria for final day of Arab League summit

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Leaders are meeting in Algeria for the second day of the 31st summit of the Arab League. The gathering is seeking common ground on divisive issues in the region with the backdrop of rising inflation, food and energy shortages, drought and soaring cost of living across the Middle East and Africa. The kings, emirs, presidents and prime ministers are discussing thorny issues such as the establishment of diplomatic ties between Israel and four Arab countries as former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right allies appear to be headed to an election victory. The summit’s final declaration of the 22-member block is expected later on Wednesday.

By FAY ABUELGASIM and BARBARA SURK Associated Press

