Albertsons $4B payout to shareholders amid merger paused

SEATTLE (AP) — A judge in Washington state has temporarily stopped Albertsons from paying a $4 billion dividend to investors as part of the grocery retailer’s proposed merger with rival Kroger. The Seattle Times reported Thursday that King County Superior Court Commissioner Henry Judson approved a motion by state Attorney General Bob Ferguson to block the dividend until the court can fully consider whether the payment violates antitrust laws. The ruling is the latest hurdle to plans that would combine two of the nation’s largest grocery chains. Critics are concerned it could mean higher food prices and store closures. Albertsons owns Safeway, and Kroger owns QFC and Fred Meyer.

