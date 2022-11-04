NLRB says Chipotle violated federal labor law in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The National Labor Relations Board says Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant violated federal labor law by closing a Maine restaurant when workers sought to unionize. An NLRB complaint seeks to force the company to reopen the restaurant, reinstate the workers and provide them with back pay. Employees at the Chipotle in Augusta, Maine, were the first to file an NRLB petition in June asking to hold a union election. The following month, Chipotle announced it was permanently closing that location. A Chipotle executive says the closing had nothing to do with union activity,

