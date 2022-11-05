French far-right party elects new leader to replace Le Pen

PARIS (AP) — An ambitious 27-year-old was elected Saturday to replace Marine Le Pen as president of France’s main far-right party National Rally. Jordan Bardella’s election was announced at a party congress Saturday. He is an outspoken member of the European Parliament. His anti-immigration party is seeking to capitalize on a breakthrough showing in legislative elections this year. It’s also facing broad public anger over a racist comment this week in parliament that cast doubt on efforts to soften the party’s image. Le Pen is still expected to wield significant power in party leadership.

