EU proposes emission rules for last combustion engine cars

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive arm has proposed pollution standards for new combustion engine vehicles that are expected to remain on Europe’s roads well after the 27-nation bloc bans their sale in 2035. The standards presented by the European Commission on Thursday would apply to all cars, vans, trucks and buses sold in the EU. EU officials said the guidelines were expected to lower nitrogen oxide emissions from cars and vans by 35% compared to existing exhaust emission regulations for pollutants other than carbon dioxide. The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association expressed skepticism about the commission’s timeline for the standards and said the proposal risks slowing the transition to transportation with zero emissions.

