Auschwitz hero’s son seeks millions for dad’s 1948 execution

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The son of World War II Auschwitz death camp hero Witold Pilecki is seeking millions in compensation from Poland’s government for his father’s post-war arrest and his 1948 execution by the communist authorities of the time. The case opened this week before a Warsaw court. Andrzej Pilecki, aged 90, argues the compensation would be due to his father by the law that redresses communist-era wrongs. His father, Cavalry Capt. Witold Pilecki volunteered in 1940 to be caught by the Nazi Germans and held at Auschwitz, in order to organize resistance there and gather evidence of Nazi German atrocities. He escaped in 1943 and wrote a report read by the Allies. After the war he was executed on charges of spying for Poland’s government-in-exile in London.

