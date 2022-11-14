Boston Globe names first woman to serve as paper’s editor

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Globe named Nancy Barnes as its next editor Monday, elevating a woman to serve in the top job for the first time in the newspaper’s 150-year history. Barnes has worked as the chief news executive at NPR and has run major newspapers. She announced in September that she would be leaving NPR. Barnes will be the paper’s 13th editor. Boston Globe Media Partners CEO Linda Henry said Barnes is renowned for her commitment to high-quality journalism. Barnes will start on Feb. 1. She will follow Brian McGrory, who is stepping down after 10 years as editor.

