Spirit isn’t the only small airline seeking a bailout. Would that help passengers?

By Chris Isidore, CNN

(CNN) — Spirit Airlines isn’t the only discount carrier seeking federal help to endure the current spike in jet fuel prices. An association of discount carriers is also seeking $2.5 billion in assistance.

The Association of Value Airlines, the trade group for smaller airlines like Spirit as well as Frontier, Allegiant and Breeze, has been talking to members of Congress about the request, according to executive director Jonathon Freye. The group says the federal money would help keep fares lower throughout the entire industry.

“The market dominance of the country’s biggest airlines has never been greater, and smaller value airlines are disproportionately impacted by higher fuel prices,” the group said in a statement Monday. “Value airlines play a critical role in the affordability and accessibility of air travel.”

The $2.5 billion request is separate from the $500 million federal bailout being discussed to keep Spirit Airlines from halting operations. Spirit, which has struggled to make money since the Covid pandemic, is going through its second bankruptcy court proceedings.

While Spirit’s assistance could come any day now, the broader request from the Association of Value Airlines will need approval from Congress.

“I don’t have that money,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told reporters Monday when asked about the request for $2.5 billion in assistance.

President Donald Trump last week signaled his approval for the $500 million federal bailout for Spirit. But the deal also needs support of its creditors, and only two of Spirit’s three creditor groups have agreed to the package, according to a source familiar with negotiations.

Spirit’s financial troubles have worsened with the rising cost of jet fuel prices due to the war in Iran. While it’s a big expense for all airlines, discount carriers have been hit particularly hard.

That’s because discount carriers can’t raise fares as much as other airlines to cover costs, according to Association of Value Airlines’ Freye.

“We serve customers who are often times booking discretionary travel and might be more price sensitive,” he said. “It’s difficult for us to raise fares given who our customers are.”

Smaller airlines, such as Spirit, help keep overall US fares lower by forcing major airlines to offer a certain number of seats at no-frills “basic economy” prices.

Major airlines, including Delta, United, American and Southwest, have told investors in recent weeks that bookings remain strong. That means they plan to recapture the increased cost of fuel through higher fares and fees, such as baggage fees.

United said passengers are now paying 20% more for every mile flown on the airline compared to last year. Southwest said there have been five fare hikes across the industry since the start of the year.

The Association of Value Airlines also asked Congress to pause passenger taxes and fees paid on every airline ticket. That would likely allow airlines to collect more money without driving up costs for passengers.

But Airlines for America, the broader trade group representing most of the US industry, is not seeking bailout. And the major carriers, who have more clout in Washington, would likely fight any measure that benefits the discount carriers because those airlines put pressure on their own fares.

Last week, United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby made it clear that he doesn’t believe a bailout for Spirit or other small airlines is justified.

“Well-run airlines are still solidly profitable even in this environment, as you can see from United,” Kirby said. “I don’t think this crisis anywhere near big enough to cause the need for (an) airline bailout.”

Previous bailouts have been in support of all US airlines, not a single carrier or group of airlines. And those rescue packages were in response to a paralyzed industry, like when passengers were afraid to fly in the wake of terrorist attacks or a pandemic, not because of increased costs and losses.

But Freye said this current fuel spike is comparable to the shock from the pandemic and September 11.

“Secretary Duffy has made it very clear that he understands the importance (of the discount airlines),” he said. “Taken together, these measures would provide meaningful relief that would keep air fares affordable for American travelers.”

The-CNN-Wire

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