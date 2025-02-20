Green Careers: Growing A Sustainable Future

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Green Career Week starts March 3rd through 7th.

During Green Career Week, Seed Your Future helps connect students with eco-friendly job opportunities in fields like horticulture.

Jazmin Albarran, the Executive Directior, emphasizes the growing need for careers in these fields.

Tech-driven programs like Smart Farming and AI are being utilized in the fields of horticulture and agriculture on a global scale.

And locally, at New Mexico State University, hands-on experience guided by students and staff is inspiring the growth of the next generation.

Are you interested in a green career?

You can learn more about green career opportunities in horticulture, ahead of Green Career Week, via the link below.

https://www.seedyourfuture.org