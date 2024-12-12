

How to stay fit during the holidays: Science-backed tips

The words “holiday season” probably bring food, family, festivities, and more food to mind—but likely not fitness, right?

There’s no reason to lose all your hard-earned fitness just because the holidays have rolled around again. Even better, there’s no need to restrict yourself or miss out on all the fun to stick to your fitness goals.

Below, Hers shares science-backed tips for staying fit during the holidays.

1. Pack Your Plate With Protein

Protein is an important nutrient at any time of year, but it can be neglected when dishes like mashed potatoes and dinner rolls make an appearance.

Try adding a protein source to each meal and snack this holiday season. This can help to feel fuller and more satisfied, reducing the odds of overeating. It can also help maintain muscle mass and may even reduce food cravings.

Bonus tip: Fill up on fiber to stay fuller for longer. Try filling most of your plate with protein and fiber sources—think lean meats, whole grains, and veggies—then topping up with smaller portions of other foods.

2. Choose When to Indulge

There are so many opportunities to indulge over the holidays, but you don’t need to take each and every one of them. Consider which festive foods, drinks, and days you like the most. Enjoy those without any shame or guilt.

For example, if indulging on actual holidays, stick to healthy portion sizes on other days.

Skip workouts on busy December weekends, but get your heart rate up on weekdays.

Savor pumpkin pie on Thanksgiving, but pass on the office cookie swap.

Enjoy eggnog (or a holiday drink of choice) at holiday parties, but stick to sparkling water at home.

Don’t be afraid to say no to activities, foods, or alcoholic beverages when you’re not feeling them.

3. Eat More Mindfully

It’s easy to graze at the buffet table all party long or reach for cookie after cookie when watching Christmas movies.

Try bringing more mindfulness to holiday eating.

Ask yourself whether you’re eating because you’re hungry—or because you really want to enjoy this festive treat—or out of boredom, habit, stress, or loneliness.

Additionally, eat your main meals more slowly and mindfully, taking your time and noticing when you’re starting to feel full. Research shows that eating a meal at a slower pace can help to feel less hungry and eat less food later that day.

And if grazing, reach for healthy snacks, like fruit, nuts, or air-popped popcorn.

4. Fit Different Workouts Into Your Day

Speaking of snacks—try exercise “snacks,” or short bursts of exercise. The holiday schedule might be jam-packed, but you can still exercise during the holidays, even if there isn’t enough time for a full workout routine.

You could:

Go for a brisk walk around the block after meals.

Do bodyweight exercises at the start of each day (Try five sets of 10 reps of squats, push-ups, and sit-ups.)

Stream a yoga session before bed after guests have left.

Do some stretches or jumping jacks every hour or so during those lethargic days.

FYI, these holiday fitness tips can also be useful for those traveling over the holidays who don’t have access to their usual gym or at-home equipment and can’t do their typical exercise routine.

5. Get Active With Family and Friends

One of the best things about the holidays is seeing family and friends not seen often throughout the year. But all that socializing often comes with lots of high-calorie foods and drinks—and not much physical activity.

Try shaking it up. Instead of—or as well as—board games and movie marathons, plan long walks with visiting family members to check out the neighborhood decorations, take the kids ice skating, organize active games, or meet an old friend for a misty morning hike.

People might welcome the chance to get off the sofa and do some holiday exercise.

6. Sign Up for a Holiday Fun Run

Along with all the not-so-healthy things that come with the holidays, look for active and fitness-based activities you can enjoy.

That could be a:

Turkey trot or holiday fun run

Charity soccer or basketball game

Festive-themed dance

Group fitness classes

Signing up for an activity might help to stay accountable for keeping active during the holiday season. Plus, who doesn’t love working out to the classic that is “All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey?

7. Drink More Water

Drink plenty of water. Staying hydrated can help to feel your best while also helping control appetite. Plus, drinking water might lead to naturally drinking less alcohol and soft drinks.

For those struggling to stick to healthy portion sizes, try drinking a glass of water before meals or a glass before going back for seconds.

If the change in routine means forgetting to drink up, try carrying a water bottle when traveling and setting reminders to drink water during the day.

8. Set Aside Time for Self-Care

Holiday stress is real, especially for people worried about maintaining their fitness during this time. So, don’t forget to look after mental health and wellness during this busy time, as well as your physical well-being.

Try incorporating a few stress-management techniques into your daily routine like:

Journaling

Yoga

Meditation

Deep breathing exercises

Talking walks in nature (bonus points here for getting those steps in)

Take time to do enjoyable activities, connect with loved ones, and wind down after long, busy days. Set boundaries and try not to overcommit around the holidays.

9. Prioritize Sleep

Sleep is a key part of staying fit during the holidays—and every other time of year. Take extra steps to protect sleep from holiday disruptions.

That could mean:

Packing an eye mask and earplugs when visiting family.

Setting a bedtime alarm to make sure you don’t accidentally stay up too late too often.

Avoiding sugary snacks, alcohol, and meals close to bedtime (Try enjoying them earlier in the day if you’re partaking.)

Creating a relaxing bedtime routine to follow no matter the day or location—think skincare, meditation, and 30 minutes of reading before lights out.

Aim for seven to nine hours of sleep a night and as regular a sleep schedule as possible.

Staying Fit During the Holidays— and Beyond

It’s possible to enjoy rich meals, sugary treats, and lazy days during the holidays without throwing away all your fitness progress. Fitness isn’t built in a day, so it isn’t lost in a day, either.

Here’s what to remember about how to stay fit during the holidays:

Just because you have one or two days of overindulging doesn’t mean you need to write off the entire six-week stretch from Thanksgiving until New Year.

Little efforts can make a big difference, like incorporating more steps into your day, asking loved ones to go on walks, drinking lots of water, and planning healthy meals around holiday gatherings.

Every bit of exercise, portion of veggies, or good night’s sleep goes toward maintaining your fitness.

