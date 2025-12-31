7 asthma medications: A guide to learn more

Prostock-studio // Shutterstock

Asthma is a chronic respiratory condition that affects millions of people of all ages. While there is no cure, modern asthma medications make it possible for most people to control symptoms, prevent flare ups, and live active lives. With so many asthma treatment options available, it can be difficult to understand how different medications work and which ones may be right for you. SaveHealth, a prescription discount/savings card website, shares the basics.

Understanding asthma medication

Asthma causes inflammation and narrowing of the airways, making it harder to breathe. Symptoms may include wheezing, coughing, chest tightness, and shortness of breath. These symptoms can vary in severity and frequency.

Asthma medications are generally used to:

Reduce airway inflammation. Relax airway muscles to improve airflow. Provide quick relief during flare ups. Maintain and prevent asthma attacks. Improve overall quality of life.

Doctors usually recommend a combination of long-term control medications and quick relief medications.

Types of asthma medications

Asthma medications are grouped by how they work and how they are used.

Main categories include:

Inhaled corticosteroids for long term control. Combination inhalers that include corticosteroids and bronchodilators (long-acting beta-agonists (LABA) and long-acting muscarinic agents (LAMA). Leukotriene modifiers taken orally. Biologic therapies for severe asthma. Rescue inhalers and newer quick relief options.

Understanding these categories makes it easier to compare asthma medication options.

7 asthma medication categories and key prescriptions

Below is a listicle style overview of major asthma medication types, along with commonly prescribed drugs in each group.

1. Inhaled corticosteroids

Inhaled corticosteroids are the cornerstone of long-term asthma control. They reduce airway inflammation and prevent symptoms when used daily.

Common inhaled corticosteroids include:

Common inhaled corticosteroids include:

2. Combination inhalers

Combination inhalers contain both an inhaled corticosteroid and a long acting bronchodilator. They provide inflammation control and airway relaxation in one device.

Common combination inhalers include:

Dulera (Mometasone furoate + Formoterol fumarate).

Symbicort (Budesonide + Formoterol fumarate)

Advair (Fluticasone propionate + Salmeterol)

Airsupra (Albuterol + Budesonide), a newer option that combines quick relief with anti inflammatory action.

Combination inhalers are often prescribed for moderate to severe asthma.

3. Leukotriene modifiers

Leukotriene modifiers are oral asthma medications that block inflammatory chemicals called leukotrienes. They are taken as tablets rather than inhaled.

Common leukotriene modifiers include:

Montelukast, also known as Singulair.

Zafirlukast, also known as Accolate.

Zileuton ER, also known as Zyflo.

These medications may be used alone for mild asthma or alongside inhalers for additional control.

4. Biologic therapies for severe asthma

Biologic medications are advanced treatments used for people with severe asthma that is not well controlled with standard therapies. They target specific immune pathways involved in asthma inflammation.

Common biologic asthma medications include:

Xolair (Omalizumab).

Nucala (Mepolizumab).

Fasenra (Benralizumab).

Tezspire (Tezepelumab).

Dupixent (Dupilumab).

Cinqair (Reslizumab).

These medications are typically given by injection or infusion and are prescribed by specialists. They can significantly reduce asthma attacks and steroid use.

5. Oral anti inflammatory medications

Some asthma medications reduce inflammation through different oral mechanisms.

Examples include:

Zyflo (Zileuton ER), blocks leukotriene production which results in reduced swelling and mucus production and tightens the airway, thereby making it easier to breathe for people with asthma.

Eohilia (Budesonide oral suspension), a newer oral corticosteroid formulation designed for specific inflammatory conditions.

These medications are less commonly used but may benefit certain patients.

6. Rescue and quick relief medications

Quick relief medications provide fast symptom relief during an asthma attack. While short acting bronchodilators are common, newer options are emerging.

Airsupra is an example of a newer quick relief inhaler that also provides anti-inflammatory benefits. It contains both albuterol and budesonide as its active ingredients. It represents an evolution in how quick relief asthma medications are designed.

Rescue medications should always be available, even when asthma is well controlled.

7. Targeted add on therapies

Some medications are used as add ons when asthma remains uncontrolled.

Examples include:

Xolair for allergic asthma.

Nucala and Fasenra for eosinophilic asthma.

Tezspire for broad severe asthma phenotypes.

These targeted therapies help personalize asthma treatment plans.

Common Asthma Medications by Type



Asthma medication side effects

Like all medications, asthma drugs can cause side effects. Most people tolerate them well, especially inhaled therapies.

Common side effects may include:

Hoarseness or throat irritation from inhaled corticosteroids.

Headache or stomach upset with oral medications like montelukast.

Injection site reactions with biologic therapies.

Temporary jitteriness with some quick relief inhalers.

Using inhalers correctly and following medical advice can reduce side effects. Doctors monitor treatment and adjust as needed.

Inhalers versus oral asthma medications

Many people ask about the difference between inhalers and oral asthma medications.

Key differences include:

Inhalers deliver medication directly to the lungs, reducing systemic effects.

Oral medications affect the whole body and are easier for some people to take.

Inhalers are usually first line therapy.

Oral medications are often add ons or alternatives.

Both approaches can be effective when used appropriately.

How long term asthma control medications work

Long term asthma control medications reduce airway inflammation over time. They do not provide immediate relief but help prevent symptoms and attacks.

Examples include:

Fluticasone based inhalers (e.g. Advair, Flovent, Arnuity).

Pulmicort.

Qvar RediHaler.

Leukotriene modifiers like Singulair and Accolate.

Biologic therapies such as Xolair and Tezspire.

Consistency is key for long term control.

Choosing asthma medication

There is no single best asthma medication for everyone. Doctors consider:

Asthma severity and frequency. Triggers and allergy status. Age and ability to use inhalers. Response to previous treatments. Cost and insurance coverage.

Many treatment plans involve step up or step down adjustments over time.

What are the different types of asthma medications available?

They include inhaled corticosteroids, combination inhalers, oral leukotriene modifiers, biologics, and quick relief medications.

Which asthma medication is best for quick relief?

Quick relief inhalers such as newer options like Airsupra are used during asthma attacks.

What are the side effects of common asthma medications?

Side effects vary by medication type and are often mild when used correctly.

Asthma medications

Asthma is a lifelong condition, but effective treatment makes it manageable for most people. From inhaled corticosteroids like Flovent Diskus, Flovent HFA, Fluticasone HFA, Fluticasone propionate Diskus, Pulmicort, Qvar RediHaler, Alvesco, and Arnuity Ellipta to combination inhalers such as Dulera and Airsupra, there are many reliable options.

Oral medications like montelukast, Singulair, Accolate, zafirlukast, Zileuton ER, and Zyflo provide additional control for some patients. Advanced biologic therapies including Xolair, Nucala, Fasenra, and Tezspire offer hope for people with severe asthma.

Affordability plays a major role in long term success.

