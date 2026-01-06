New anxiety medications are in the pipeline for 2026

Minerva Studio // Shutterstock

After more than a decade without major breakthroughs in anxiety medication, several promising treatments are now moving through clinical trials. These investigational options use new delivery systems, novel mechanisms or compounds different from traditional selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) and benzodiazepines. If approved, LifeStance Health highlights that they may change how clinicians approach conditions such as generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), social anxiety disorder and anxiety that occurs alongside depression.

Below is a look at several anxiety-related medications expected to reach important trial milestones or potential FDA consideration in 2026.

MM120: A breakthrough approach using psychedelic science

MM120 is an investigational treatment being developed by MindMed for generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). It uses a small, precisely controlled dose of a psychedelic compound (a form of LSD) that dissolves on the tongue.

In a Phase 2 study, participants reported improvement in anxiety symptoms after a single dose, with potential benefits observed for up to 12 weeks.

MM120 is now in Phase 3 of clinical trials, which are evaluating its effectiveness and safety. Researchers conducting these trials are measuring changes in anxiety symptoms over 12 weeks and following participants for up to one year to assess long-term outcomes.

If successful, MM120 may become the first psychedelic-derived treatment the FDA has approved for GAD, offering a potentially fast-acting and long-lasting option for individuals who have not had success with existing treatments.

GlyphAllo: A novel pathway for depression with anxious distress

Seaport Therapeutics is developing Glyph Allopregnanolone (GlyphAllo) to treat major depressive disorder (MDD), including depression that occurs with significant anxiety symptoms.

The body naturally produces allopregnanolone, a hormone-like substance that helps the brain manage stress and regulate mood. Historically, allopregnanolone has only been available as an intravenous (IV) injection because the body does not absorb it well when taken orally.

GlyphAllo is designed to improve oral absorption so that more of the medication reaches the brain. It remains in clinical trials, and researchers are studying whether GlyphAllo may provide a new treatment option for depression with anxious distress.

Fasedienol: A nasal spray for social anxiety disorder

Meanwhile, Vistagen is developing a nasal spray called Fasedienol for social anxiety disorder. It uses a type of medicine called a pherine, which acts through nerves in the nasal passages that send signals directly to brain regions involved in mood, stress and social comfort.

Because Fasedienol works locally in the nose rather than circulating throughout the body, researchers are studying the spray for its potential to reduce anxiety quickly with fewer systemic effects. Researchers are exploring whether it can be used “as needed” before anxiety-provoking social situations.

If ongoing studies continue to show positive results, pherine nasal sprays like Fasedienol may become a new type of fast-acting, on-demand anxiety treatment.

A new era of anxiety treatment

Current medication treatments for anxiety disorders have long relied on selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs) and benzodiazepines. The investigational medications now in development represent a shift toward new biological targets, precision delivery systems and treatment approaches that go beyond traditional antidepressant mechanisms.

If upcoming trial results are positive, 2026 may mark a meaningful turning point, moving anxiety treatment toward faster-acting, more personalized and more diverse therapeutic options.

