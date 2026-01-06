Welcome to 2026: A guide to better health

Songsak C // Shutterstock

As we enter 2026, many Americans turn to resolutions, according to a YouGov survey.

And the most popular resolutions mostly have to do with being healthier, whether it’s physical or mental.

If you’ve embarked on your 2026 resolutions, it’s important to remember that genuine, lasting impact stems from making small, consistent changes. Crucially, these shifts must be achievable to become sustainable. This includes prioritizing sleep, adopting improved eating habits, and incorporating more exercise.

Northwell Health gives a closer look at how to achieve these goals.

Elevate Your Sleep

Quality sleep forms the bedrock of overall well-being, granting the body and mind the vital opportunity to restore and rejuvenate. Cultivating robust sleep hygiene is fundamentally about embracing incremental changes, and it can profoundly enhance overall health. Strive to establish a calming, predictable, and stress-free evening ritual. This can include limiting or eliminating screen time before you close your eyes, reading, breathing exercises, or gentle stretching. Some people whose minds race at bedtime turn to strategies like cognitive shuffling, which can help interrupt the thinking and planning many people experience at night. Most people sleep well in rooms that are cool, dark, and quiet.

Take a moment to assess whether your bedroom might be too bright or has disruptive blinking lights from electronics. Perhaps a white noise app or machine could effectively muffle sounds that could wake you. Adjust your thermostat to discover what temperature works best for you.

Energize Your Body

Adding physical activity to daily routines yields remarkable dividends for one’s body, mind, and mood. Health professionals advise most patients to aim for three to four hours of moderately intense exercise per week—and there’s no need to go to the gym daily or embrace high-impact, high-intensity workouts. Even short bursts of activity throughout the day can steadily build and contribute to your overall fitness. Walking, especially outdoors and on an incline, can deliver significant cardiovascular benefits while keeping your mind engaged and stimulated. Seek out activities you genuinely enjoy, whether it’s dancing, hiking, or simply taking brisk walks. Dedicate time for your workouts by putting them on your calendar and blocking out time, just like you would for any other priority appointment. Bring a friend or create an uplifting playlist for company.

Optimize Your Nutrition

Embrace a balanced diet that includes generous portions of fruits, vegetables, and lean protein, such as fish, beans, and chicken breasts. Integrate foods that contain healthy fats like those found in olive oil, avocados, and various nuts. Consider actively reducing refined sugars and processed foods, as they can worsen inflammation and weight gain. If you’re unsure how to make nutritional changes or which portions to choose, don’t hesitate to ask your doctor to recommend a dietitian or nutritionist for additional, personalized guidance.

Confront Unhealthy Habits

If you smoke or drink, this year presents an opportune moment to seriously reevaluate your habits or quit altogether. One approach is to aim for consuming less than the recommended limits. When it comes to drinking alcohol, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines moderation for men as two drinks or less in a day and, for women, one drink or less in a day. If you’re not sure whether you have a substance use problem or where to find the right support and resources, please reach out to your doctor, community members, or even religious leaders.

Nurture Your Holistic Self

Emotional well-being has a profound bearing on physical health. Emotional social connections are vital indicators of overall happiness and well-being. Supportive social networks can offer purpose and help combat loneliness. Joining or creating clubs, volunteering, trying new hobbies or sports, or reconnecting with friends are positive choices that affect the body as well. Individual self-care activities, such as mindfulness, meditation, or spending time in nature, can powerfully reshape your mindset in a positive way. Prioritizing thoughtful activities can bring joy and relaxation. If you’re consistently struggling with stress, depression, and/or anxiety, please seek professional help, find a support group, or ask a trusted health professional for a recommendation.

Proactive Health Management

Beyond these daily practices, health professionals strongly encourage patients to be proactive about their health. Schedule checkups, dental visits, and recommended screenings and immunizations based on your age and risk factors. Contact your doctor if you’re not sure which to schedule. Focusing on small, achievable goals and releasing the pressure of perfection can pave the way for a healthier body and mind.

Ted Listokin is a physician at Northwell Health Physician Partners

