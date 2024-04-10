Murder victim’s friend “nervous” accused killer is out of prison, back in El Paso on bond

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 obtained the bond conditions Leonel Hernandez must abide by if he wants to remain free while awaiting a retrial for murder.

Hernandez's conviction for the 2016 shooting of Richard Madrigal, a former KLAQ radio DJ, was overturned by an appeals court in 2022.

ABC-7 confirmed, Hernandez was released from prison on March 16 on a personal recognizance bond, meaning, he didn't have to pay anything to be released.

According to the document signed by the district court judge on March 6, Hernandez must abide by a curfew of 10pm to 6am and report to authorities twice a month.

Marinda Palacios was initially taken into custody after Madrigal's murder. Her charge of failure to report a felony was dropped and she testified against Leonel Hernandez in 2019

He also must not come within 200 feet of any members of Madrigal's family, nor can he contact Marinda Palacios, the woman who was with Hernandez at Madrigal's west El Paso apartment when Madrigal was shot to death. And Hernandez must not possess a firearm.

Marinda spoke to ABC-7's Stephanie Valle about what she witnessed and experienced the night of Madrigal's death in a Borderland Crimes podcast episode. Listen here

On Wednesday, ABC-7 spoke to Madrigal's friend Alexis Dominguez-Garcia. She found his body in his apartment the next morning, and reported the deadly shooting to police. Dominguez-Garcia also testified in Hernandez's 2019 murder trial.

The 2019 murder trial was the focus of the Borderland Crimes podcast. Listen here

She told me learned Hernandez was released by searching public records online because she was curious about whether there had been any developments in the case.

"It just makes me kind of nervous," Dominguez-Garcia said. "I don't want to run into him. And it's, it's not fair that he gets to walk around like we all do, knowing that he did what he did."

Dominguez-Garcia teared up when asked about what she wanted people to know about Madrigal, who she referred to as Rick.

"He was just such a wonderful person," she said, dabbing at her eyes. "We're going to keep fighting, we're going to keep speaking the truth, and making sure that he gets justice."

The El Paso District Attorney's Office told ABC-7 in February they fully intend to retry the case.

Court records state there is a hearing in Hernandez's case scheduled for April 30.