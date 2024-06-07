El Paso Sheriff’s Office: Scammers caught attempting to steal from several families

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Dannia Gonzalez and Jonathan Ambriz were just arrested for outstanding theft of service warrants after deputies say they caught the pair attempting to scam El Pasoans.

Deputies took Gonzalez and Ambriz into custody on the 13000 block of Sky Harbor June 6, 2024. Officials say the pair tried to get away from deputies on a bus.

Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff's Office

"Dannia and Jonathan are known for being scam artists in the greater El Paso area," a Sheriff's Office spokesperson explained. "Dannia and Jonathan have been featured on social media due to their actions affecting many El Pasoans. Both Dannia and Jonathan were caught as they were attempting to scam another two families at the address on Sky Harbor. Dannia and Jonathan were recognized by the community, who then notified the Sheriff’s Office. Thanks to the cooperation of the community, these two were located and placed under arrest."

ABC-7 is working to learn more details.