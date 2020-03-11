Skip to Content
Crime
By
Updated
today at 11:06 am
Published 10:18 am

Watch LIVE: El Paso police officer involved in shooting in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso police officer was involved in a shooting in the Lower Valley on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 10:15 a.m.

It happened at Knights and Midway.

No further details were immediately available, although a police spokesman indicated a briefing was possible in about an hour.

El Paso / News / Top Stories

Jim Parker

Jim Parker is the Director of Digital Content for ABC-7.

Related Articles

Comments

2 Comments

Leave a Reply