Police probe swastikas painted on cars, homes, signs in northeast El Paso neighborhood
EL PASO, Texas -- Police said Thursday they were investigating an apparent case of vandalism involving spray-painted swastikas in a northeast El Paso neighborhood.
Police said the vandalism spree happened in the area of Titanic Avenue and El Moro Road.
Photos in the below social media post that went viral show swastikas painted on garage doors, a truck, a mailbox, the side of a home and various neighborhood signs.
