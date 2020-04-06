El Paso woman charged with murdering boyfriend, allegedly pinned him with car until he collapsed

Crime

EL PASO, Texas - An El Paso woman is accused of killing her boyfriend by pinning him with her car at a Lower Valley gas station, authorities said Monday.

Monica Isabel Martinez, 44, was being held on a million-dollar bond for murder at the El Paso County Detention Facility downtown.

Police said the death happened last Thursday night at the Valero gas station at 629 S. Yarbrough, where officers found 39–year old Jorge Luis Vasquez unresponsive and rushed him to Del Sol Hospital - where he later died.

"Doctors did not suspect foul play due to a lack of apparent injuries on the victim," said Sgt. Enrique Carrillo.

But investigators indicated they soon found evidence that resulted in the medical examiner declaring the death a homicide and led to Martinez being arrested.

"Surveillance footage obtained from the store by detectives revealed an argument between the couple in the parking lot," Carrillo explained. "The offender is seen in a vehicle driving towards the victim who was on foot, pinning him between the vehicle and a support pillar on the gas island, after which the victim collapses."