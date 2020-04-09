Father, son arrested for gang attack on kids at Chamizal National Park

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso father and son have been arrested on allegations they participated in a gang-orchestrated attack on children last week at the Chamizal National Park, police said Thursday.

45–year old Lorenzo Provencio and his son, 17–year old Anthony Provencio, were being held Thursday in the El Paso County Detention Facility on bonds of $300,000 and $150,000 respectively. The pair are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity.

Investigators said the younger Provencio was among several street gang members who robbed and beat two 14-year-olds and a 12-year-old.

"The victims were beaten, threatened with a knife and taser and had their clothes and other personal belongings stolen," according to a police report on the aggravated robbery that occurred March 27 at the Chamizal.

Police said the elder Provencio drove the getaway vehicle - a black SUV - for the gang members following the park attack. He also allegedly drove the group to the park to commit the robbery.

Arrests of additional gang members involved in the incident are expected soon, authorities said.