Florida murder fugitive nabbed while walking dog in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - New Mexico State Police arrested a man in west Las Cruces who is accused of kidnapping and murdering his wife in Florida.

Authorities said they found 43-year-old David Anthony walking his dog in west Las Cruces near Avenida de Mesilla and Hickory Drive.

His wife, Gretchen Anthony, disappeared in late March in Jupiter, Florida, according to the Doña Ana County District Attorney's Office.

Family members said they received suspicious text messages from Gretchen's phone "indicating that she had contacted Covid-19" and was checking into a Florida hospital, according to the D.A.'s office. Her family had not heard from her since March 23rd.

During the course of the investigation, police learned the medical center said "no one by the name of Gretchen Anthony was in their system," according to the D.A.'s news release.

Authorities also said no one answered the door of Gretchen's home. Florida investigators found blood in her house and on her garage floor. Her abandoned vehicle and purse were later located in the parking lot of the medical center, according to the D.A.'s office.

David Anthony's vehicle was seen at her home on March 23rd, authorities said. Police said his and Gretchen's cell phones were "pinging off cellular towers in the panhandle of Florida, then Texas."

David Anthony is being held without bond at the the Doña Ana County Detention Center, awaiting extradition to Florida.

Police continue to search for Gretchen Anthony. Authorities ask anyone who may have information about her disappearance to call police.