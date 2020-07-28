Naked man dies after being tasered by UTEP police at west El Paso intersection

Crime

EL PASO, Texas – A naked man died after being tasered by University of Texas at El Paso police officers in an early morning confrontation that unfolded at a west El Paso intersection, officials said.

Texas Rangers were investigating the man's in-custody death that occured around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed to ABC-7.

UTEP police said their officers had responded to "a 911 call from a female motorist driving in the 3000 block of Sun Bowl Drive reporting a nude man who ran after her car to the intersection at North Mesa Street."

Officers on scene said the naked man was combative and they had to use a taser to subdue him and take him into custody. Then, police said the officers called for medical help and EMS crews determined the man to be "unconscious and unresponsive."

The nude suspect, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead a short time later at University Medical Center.

No further details were available and DPS said the probe into the death was on-going.