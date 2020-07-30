Skip to Content
Former Doña Ana County deputy accused of hoarding evidence from unsolved crimes in his home

Vincent Lopez
Former Dona Ana County Sheriff's deputy Vincent Lopez, charged with evidence tampering.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A former Doña Ana County Sheriff's deputy has was arrested Thursday on evidence tampering charges, officials said.

Vincent Lopez was facing multiple counts of evidence tampering, and Sheriff Kim Stewart scheduled a Friday morning news conference to discuss his arrest.

ABC-7 has learned that Lopez is alleged to have failed to turn in evidence from unsolved crimes he investigated while serving as a deputy.

Instead, Lopez is accused of hoarding the evidence items from multiple cases in his home for several years.

Lopez left the sheriff's office back in 2014.

