Former Doña Ana County deputy accused of hoarding evidence from unsolved crimes in his home

Crime

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A former Doña Ana County Sheriff's deputy has was arrested Thursday on evidence tampering charges, officials said.

Vincent Lopez was facing multiple counts of evidence tampering, and Sheriff Kim Stewart scheduled a Friday morning news conference to discuss his arrest.

ABC-7 has learned that Lopez is alleged to have failed to turn in evidence from unsolved crimes he investigated while serving as a deputy.

Instead, Lopez is accused of hoarding the evidence items from multiple cases in his home for several years.

Lopez left the sheriff's office back in 2014.

ABC-7 will livestream the sheriff's news conference at 10 a.m. Friday.