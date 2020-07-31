22-year-old man arrested for threatening El Paso Walmart employee at Gateway West store

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- A 22-year-old man was arrested by sheriff's deputies Friday, accused of making threats towards an El Paso Walmart worker.

Cameron Charles Covington was booked into the downtown jail on $2,500 bond on charges including assault and evading arrest.

His arrest Friday at a hotel along Joe Battle Boulevard came after he allegedly threatened the employee at the Walmart along Gateway West.

Investigators did not elaborate on the nature of the threats or provide further details about the arrest.