3rd arrest made in Lower Valley slaying thought to be drug deal gone wrong

EL PASO, Texas -- Authorities on Monday announced the arrest of a third suspect in a Lower Valley murder that has previously been described by police as a drug deal gone bad.

El Paso police and U.S. Marshals arrested 20-year-old Gabriel Vega late last week at a home in the 2200 block of Tremont Avenue in the Five Points neighborhood of El Paso.

Vega is being held in the downtown jail on a $1 million bond in the killing of 20-year-old Daniel Hernandez.

Hernandez was found shot in a doorway along the 1100 block of Prescott in the Lower Valley on June 2.

Earlier, Keith Arnold Swint, 20, was arrested in Florida, while 25-year-old Devante Tyshawn Fuller was arrested in Horizon City.

Police initially said the killing happened during a home invasion, but then said the homicide happened during a drug deal.