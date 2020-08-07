Friends, family march for El Paso mom Erika Gaytan after her accused killer’s bond is reduced

Crime

EL PASO, Texas – About two dozen people gathered in downtown El Paso Friday evening to seek justice and express support for missing mother Erika Gaytan after her accused killer had his bond reduced this week.

The group marched from El Paso City Hall to the county jail, calling for justice for Gaytan.

Ricardo Marquez is facing a murder charge in Gaytan’s disappearance. His bond was first set at $1 million. It has since been reduced to a split bond of $150,000 cash bond and $1,000 personal recognizance bond.

Police say Marquez went on a date with Gaytan in July 2019, but the evening ended with a fight and her murder.

That was the last day the 29-year-old mother was seen. Her body has not been recovered.

Judge Sam Medrano reduced Marquez’s bond because of concerns over the coronavirus in jail and the fact that the pandemic has halted criminal trials.