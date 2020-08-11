Skip to Content
West El Paso gun shop burglarized – but police won’t say what was taken

Police at Drake Fine Arms on N. Mesa Street.

EL PASO, Texas -- A west El Paso gun store was burglarized Tuesday, but police provided no details about the crime.

After several media inquiries, a police spokesman confirmed the burglary that took place at Drake Fine Sporting Arms.

The gun shop is located in the 4000 block of North Mesa Street.

But authorities wouldn't say what was stolen and declined to provide any further information about the burglary.

